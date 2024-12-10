Rare Roman coin auctioned for almost CHF2 million in Geneva
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Rare Roman coin auctioned for almost CHF2 million in Geneva
A rare Roman coin with a portrait of Brutus, the assassin of Julius Caesar, was sold at a Geneva auction on Monday for CHF1.89 million ($2.15 million), according to the organiser of the sale, Numismatica Genevensis.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
Rara moneta romana venduta per 1,89 milioni di franchi all’asta
Original
The historical object was purchased by a European collector after “intense competition” among eight online bidders, the seller said in a statement. The coin was initially valued at more than €800,000 (CHF740,000).
Weighing 8g and similar in size to a euro, it represents “a piece of history” marking the last chapters of the Roman Republic, explained Frank Baldacci, director of Numismatica Genevensis, in an interview with news agency AFP before the sale.
The coin was minted between 43 and 42BC by Brutus and his supporters, the same ones who killed Julius Caesar in March 44BC, Baldacci added. The coin’s obverse depicts Brutus’s profile surrounded by a laurel wreath, while the reverse features war symbols celebrating his military victories.
The laurel wreath, in particular, is a sign of “someone who wants to promote himself as emperor”, Baldacci pointed out, adding that its circulation had a “propaganda” value for Brutus.
The coin is one of only 17 known extant ones, according to the auction house. It resurfaced in the 1950s, was published in a private collector’s catalogue and later appeared in a 2006 auction in Zurich, where it was sold to another private collector for CHF360,000.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Banking & Fintech
Switzerland jostles to attract mobile millionaires
Sixteen-day Swiss campaign against gender-based violence ends
This content was published on
The 16-day campaign against gender-based violence came to an end on Tuesday. Several hundred organizations mobilized across Switzerland during this period, after kicking off with a mobilization attended by 10,000 people.
Swiss Senate approves federal budget without opposition
This content was published on
The Swiss army will receive an additional CHF530 million in 2025, and no cuts will be made to direct payments for agriculture. What is unclear is how much will be saved on foreign aid.
Swiss suspend decisions on asylum-seekers from Syria
This content was published on
Asylum procedures and decisions for asylum-seekers from Syria will be suspended with immediate effect until the situation can be reassessed, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said.
This content was published on
Potentially toxic arsenic compounds can form in the human body when seafood is consumed. This is caused by arsenobetaine, which is often found in seafood. It can be converted into partially toxic substances by intestinal bacteria.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.