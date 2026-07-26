Solar Impulse’s round-the-world flight marks its 10th anniversary

Solar Impulse’s round-the-world flight marks its 10th anniversary Keystone-SDA

Exactly 10 years ago, on July 26, 2016, the solar-powered aircraft Solar Impulse 2 completed its first round-the-world flight without fuel.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Il giro del mondo di Solar Impulse compie 10 anni Original Read more: Il giro del mondo di Solar Impulse compie 10 anni

During its round-the-world flight, Solar Impulse 2 covered 43,041 km without fuel, thanks to some 17,000 photovoltaic cells installed on its wings.

This 17-stage journey lasted over 16 months, culminating in its landing in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, where it was welcomed by the then Federal Councillor Doris Leuthard.

Weighing just one and a half tonnes but as wide as a Boeing 747, Solar Impulse 2 flew at speeds of between 50 and 100 km/h, at altitudes of up to 9,300 metres.

During this historic flight, the two pilots, Bertrand Piccard and André Borschberg, broke several world records. In particular, Borschberg crossed the Pacific in just under five days, flying from Japan to Hawaii – a feat that remains the longest solo flight ever undertaken.

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Ten years on, Piccard notes that “Solar Impulse has proven that by combining existing green technologies, we can achieve what many thought impossible.” Quoted in a statement published to mark the anniversary, the Vaud native believes that “the success of our mission has been the catalyst for many other initiatives.”

This tenth anniversary is marred by a sad turn of events: Solar Impulse 2 crashed into the sea last May whilst flying unmanned. Sold in 2019 to the Spanish-American group Skydweller Aero, which converted it into a drone, it was carrying out a test flight over the Gulf of Mexico when, caught in a patch of bad weather, it was unable to recharge its batteries. Running out of power, it lost altitude before crashing into the sea.

“Despite the loss of this technological gem, the historic achievement of Solar Impulse 2 and its legacy remain intact,” says the foundation. The expedition, completed on July 26, 2016, “paved the way for a new vision of sustainable aviation and demonstrated the transformative potential of innovation in the field of sustainable technologies”.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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