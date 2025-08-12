Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists
Italian partisans tried to flee to Switzerland in October 1944. However, two died and a third was injured in a hail of bullets between their fascist pursuers and Swiss border guards in Ticino. They are now commemorated by so-called 'stumble stones'.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Tessin gedenkt italienischer Partisanen mit Stolpersteinen
Original
The ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the Italian border region of the Onsernone Valley in Ticino and was attended by the mayor of Onsernone and family members of the Italian victims of that time, according to a press release from the Stolpersteine Schweiz association. This is the second time that so-called brass paving stones known as stumble stones (Stolpersteine in German) have been laid in Italian-speaking Swiss canton of Ticino.
Domodossola and the surrounding Italian region were a zone liberated from Nazi-fascist rule for 40 days in autumn 1944. On October 10, however, Italian fascists, supported by German units, launched a major offensive to recapture the area. The partisan territory of the Repubblica d’Ossola had to be abandoned.
Tens of thousands of civilians and partisans then tried to flee to Switzerland. Many chose the route through Valle Vigezzo into the Onsernone Valley, including 250 partisans. They wanted to cross the border at the Italian Bagni di Craveggia, but were initially refused entry by the Swiss border authorities.
Deadly exchange of fire at the border
To prevent a bloodbath caused by pursuing gunmen, the border was opened in the end. Nevertheless, two people were killed and dozens injured in the exchange of fire.
The special paving stones that were laid on Tuesday are for Federico Marescotti and Renzo Coen, who both died as a result of gunfire at the border, and for Adriano Bianchi, who was seriously injured.
More
More
The ‘March on Bellinzona’ and the failure of Swiss fascism
This content was published on
In parts of Switzerland, movements sprang up in support of Mussolini’s dictatorship in neighbouring Italy.
Stumble stones are a project by the German artist Gunter Demnig. The memorial stones, which the Berlin artist and his supporters have been laying since 1996, commemorate victims of National Socialism throughout Europe. To date, it is estimated that around 100,000 such Stolpersteine have been laid in 23 European countries. In Switzerland, there are Stolpersteine in Bern, Biel, Winterthur and Zurich, among others.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Switzerland follows the EU with new sanctions against Russian oil
This content was published on
Switzerland is stepping up its sanctions against Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine. The measures are aimed at Russia's oil windfall. The European Union (EU) approved the same package of sanctions, the 18th since the start of the war, in mid-July.
Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum
This content was published on
The electronic-ID is secure and easy to use and its use is voluntary and free of charge: these are the arguments the government made in its campaign for a 'Yes' vote on the e-ID Act slated for September 28.
This content was published on
Houses and flats became more expensive again in the first half of the year. In the second quarter of 2025 in particular, momentum increased across Switzerland due to high demand and low interest rates.
Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof receives first Locarno City of Peace Award
This content was published on
The new award was created to strengthen Locarno’s role as a symbol of dialogue and peaceful coexistence, and to mark the centenary of the 1925 Locarno Treaties – a crucial milestone in twentieth-century European diplomacy.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.