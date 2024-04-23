Swiss castles see record visitor numbers

The National Association of Swiss Castles has welcomed two new members: Valère (pictured) and Tourbillon castles in Sion, canton Valais, and Rapperswil Castle in St Gallen. Keystone / Olivier Maire

The National Association of Swiss Castles registered a new record of more than 1.3 million visitors at its 28 castles in 2023.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Castelos suíços registram recorde de visitantes Read more: Castelos suíços registram recorde de visitantes

The organisation will be ten years old this year and has welcomed two new members: Valère and Tourbillon in Sion, canton Valais, and Rapperswil Castle in St Gallen.

As a result, Swiss Castles, which is based at Wildegg Castle in canton Aargau, now has 30 affiliated members, the organisation announced on Monday.

+ The king – and queen – of the castle

These will all be open to the public from May, along with their gardens and parks, except for new member Rapperswil Castle, which will open its doors in the autumn following a major renovation.

The record visitor numbers were an 18% increase for Swiss Castles compared to the previous year. The association says this success is confirmation of the commitment and cultural work of its members.

The association’s members – former fortified, ceremonial and residential buildings – are spread across 13 cantons.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative