"I cooked once at 10 Downing Street for Nicolas Sarkozy, the French president (2007 to 2012), and his wife, the musician Carla Bruni. She loved my lemon tart very much – and I praised her when I was introduced to the guests after dinner." Left to right: Anton Mosimann, David Cameron, Samantha Cameron, Carla Bruni.

"I'd like to recall 'The Atlanta Project' by Jimmy Carter at the Hotel Nikko in Atlanta. Each of the five-star chefs from the US planned to cook one course and I would finish with my bread and butter pudding. I flew with a young commis chef to Atlanta on Monday, November 14. On Tuesday we prepared everything for Wednesday and took the rest of the day off. We went to a restaurant in Atlanta in the late afternoon - where Mick Jagger was sitting."

"At the beginning of February 2007, to honour the end and highlight of my career as president of the court suppliers to Buckingham Palace, I was invited to introduce the new association regulations. I gave a short speech to a good-humoured Queen and the members of the executive board. A couple of weeks later I cooked for the Queen at a private party," Mosimann said.

Anton Mosimann as a young chef. "Anton had already compiled and tested more than 100 recipes", said Albert Schnell, executive chef at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal.

Top Swiss chef Anton Mosimann has published his autobiography, “Life is a circus”, which goes from his childhood to his golden years cooking for the Queen and other high-ranking officials and celebrities.

Mosimann, 70, was born in Solothurn to watchmaker Otto Mosimann and Olga von Burg. He grew up to become one of the world’s most celebrated chefs and has received many accolades over his 40-year career, including the Order of the British Empire for his service to British gastronomy. In 1988 he acquired a church in London and set about creating Mosimann’s Club.

Famed for his bread and butter pudding, he has worked in restaurants all over the world and rubbed shoulders with stars, politicians and aristocracy, organising the wedding banquet for Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, for example.



In addition, his unique collection of more than 6,000 historical cookbooks and menu cards is said to be the largest private collection of its kind, covering 500 years of cooking history.



“The first few hundred books were offered to me when I was very young and I had no money. I went to the bank and, believe it or not, the bank gave me a loan to buy cookery books,” Mosimann told swissinfo.ch in 2015.

