Hob ringmaster Anton Mosimann: ‘Life is a Circus’
Top Swiss chef Anton Mosimann has published his autobiography, “Life is a circus”, which goes from his childhood to his golden years cooking for the Queen and other high-ranking officials and celebrities.
Mosimann, 70, was born in Solothurn to watchmaker Otto Mosimann and Olga von Burg. He grew up to become one of the world’s most celebrated chefs and has received many accolades over his 40-year career, including the Order of the British Empire for his service to British gastronomy. In 1988 he acquired a church in London and set about creating Mosimann’s Club.
Famed for his bread and butter pudding, he has worked in restaurants all over the world and rubbed shoulders with stars, politicians and aristocracy, organising the wedding banquet for Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, for example.
In addition, his unique collection of more than 6,000 historical cookbooks and menu cards is said to be the largest private collection of its kind, covering 500 years of cooking history.
“The first few hundred books were offered to me when I was very young and I had no money. I went to the bank and, believe it or not, the bank gave me a loan to buy cookery books,” Mosimann told swissinfo.ch in 2015.