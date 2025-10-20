Holcim Agrees to Buy Xella in $2.2 Billion Roofing, Walls Deal

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Holcim Ltd. agreed to buy Xella, a European walling systems company, in a €1.85 billion ($2.2 billion) deal, as it expands its building solutions business following the spin off of its North American unit.

The acquisition, announced Monday, is Holcim’s largest since the $3.4 billion purchase of Firestone Building Products in 2021. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearances, Holcim said in a statement.

“This strategic acquisition is a milestone in our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction,” Holcim Chief Executive Officer Miljan Gutovic said in the statement.

Xella, headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, has projected 2025 net sales of around €1 billion and has around 4000 employees, according to the statement. Its brands include Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor.

The deal will expand Holcim’s walling and roofing business in Europe, a market it says is worth more than €12 billion.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.