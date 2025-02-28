Holcim Projects Rising Profit, Reveals Financials for US Spinoff

(Bloomberg) — Holcim Ltd. expects to grow sales and profitability this year as the cement maker took a key step to spin off its North American division by the end of the first half.

The manufacturer published financial figures for the Amrize spinoff for the first time, saying it generated $11.7 billion in revenue and an adjusted operating earnings margin of 27% last year.

The figures were included in a Friday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission required to register Amrize shares for trading in the country. Holcim plans to brief investors about the business on March 25 in New York.

Holcim shares have climbed more than 40% since it announced the spinoff plan in January 2024. The construction materials company is seeking growth in the US, where builders are racing to fill a chronic lack of single-family homes and make more energy-efficient buildings.

Holcim, meanwhile, projected mid-single digit net sales growth in local currency and an expansion of its earnings before interest and tax margin for 2025. Growth is driven by infrastructure upgrades in the Americas and strong demand for energy-efficient building solutions in Europe, the company said Friday.

Last year, the manufacturer also benefited from the hurricanes that caused billions of dollars of damage in the US last year.

It proposed to hike its dividend by 11%, to 3.10 Swiss francs ($3.45) a share.

