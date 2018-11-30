



Swissinfo - Advent calendar

The Advent calendar is a Christian tradition that was created in the 19th century in German-speaking countries. It was introduced to let children know how much time was left until Christmas Eve in anticipation of the festivities.



In Switzerland, Advent calendars are popular in homes - either handmade and given away, or bought. Chocolate or pictures are often hidden behind the small doors.