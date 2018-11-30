Holiday traditions 24 days of Swiss-mas By swissinfo.ch, Picture Editors Culture ... Print 6 See in other languages: 9 See in other languages: 9 Languages: 9 (ar) تقويم زمن الميلاد أو "روزنامة الأدفنت" (de) Adventskalender (es) Calendario de Adviento (fr) Traditions hivernales - notre calendrier de l’Avent (it) Calendario dell'Avvento (ja) スイスインフォのアドベントカレンダー (pt) Calendário do Advento (ru) Рождественский календарь Swissinfo (zh) 圣诞-降临节日历 Schweizerisches Nationalmuseum / Foto Lauperzemp 5 December – Religious sculptures in SchwyzSince November 2018, top-class sculptures have been on display at the Swiss National Museumexternal link in Schwyz. Visitors get a glimpse into the diverse world of Christian saints and customs. For centuries, saints have been called upon for help in all situations, among them Saint Barbara, the patron saint of miners. jungfrau.ch 4 December – Tobogganing Trail "Big Pintenfritz"It takes two- and a half hours to drag the tobogganexternal link to the start of the 15 km long "Big Pintenfritz" trail, the longest tobogganing trailexternal link in the world. The 30-minute descent starts at the Faulhorn mountain in the Bernese Alps. The trail is said to be named after the late owner of the mountaintop hotel Faulhorn, Fritz Bohren, who was also known as «Pintenfritz». Legend has it that he usually got sidetracked and had a pint in his local pub on his way home, hence the name. Ennio Lenza / KEYSTONE 3 December –"Lucy" Christmas lightsA sparkling starry sky stretches above the city of Zurich. On the third Thursday of every November at 6pm, the «Lucy» Christmas lightsexternal link, designed by the late graphic designer Charlotte Schmid, mark the beginning of the Christmas season. “Lucy” has illuminated the famous Zurich shopping street with 12,000 crystals and 24,000 lights since 2010. Thomas Kern / Swissinfo.ch 2 December – “Cracking the Whip” in LenzburgThis pre-Christmas tradition of “Cracking the Whip” is celebrated in the Lenzburg region between November and December. The cracking starts at dusk, and its loud noise is supposed to drive away evil spirits. The whip cracking tradition goes back to the 16th century. Christian Merz / KEYSTONE 1 December – St Nicholas Day’s Celebrations in FribourgOn the first Saturday of December, Saint Nicholas rides a donkey through Fribourg’s old town. On his way to the cathedral, he hands out gingerbread to children. At the end of the procession, he delivers a somewhat satirical speech in both French and German from the balcony of the cathedral. This St Nicholas Dayexternal link’s celebration is deeply rooted in Fribourg’s tradition as St Nicholas is the patron of the city. Swissinfo - Advent calendarChristmas is just around the corner! swissinfo.ch has created an advent calendar for the occasion. From December 1 to 24, there’ll be a short article behind every little door about winter themes and Christmas traditions in Switzerland.The Advent calendar is a Christian tradition that was created in the 19th century in German-speaking countries. It was introduced to let children know how much time was left until Christmas Eve in anticipation of the festivities.In Switzerland, Advent calendars are popular in homes - either handmade and given away, or bought. Chocolate or pictures are often hidden behind the small doors. An advent calendar Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (biweekly) Multinationals (biweekly) Click here to see more newsletters