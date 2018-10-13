This content was published on October 13, 2018 1:15 PM Oct 13, 2018 - 13:15

Coveted Oscar statues since 1929 - even the props are given a golden coat in a warehouse. (Keystone)

A Swiss short film about an Alzheimer patient and his wife has won a Student Academy Award in the United States.

"Fast Alles" (Almost Everything), a 24-minute graduation film by Lisa Gertsch who studies at the Zurich arts college, was awarded a silver Student Oscar in the section Narrative - International Film Schools.

The prizes were handed over at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, the University of the Arts said in a statement on Friday.

Gertsch was among nearly 1,600 entries from 400 schools to arrive at the winners and is thereby eligible to compete for a 2019 Academy Award.

It is the third entry from the Zurich school to win a student award since 2013.

Previous successes include Parvaneh by Iranian-born Talkhon Hamzavi and Facing Mecca by Jan-Eric Mack.

The Student Academy Awards is a tradition dating back to 1972 to help spotlight emerging global talent in the entertainment industry.



In 2009, Switzerland’s Reto Caffi’s "Auf der Strecke" (On the line) was shortlisted for an Oscar in the Best short film, live action section.

swissinfo.ch with SDA-ATS, AP; urs

