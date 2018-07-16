His homily during the ceremony was on three verbs that would help the couple live their marriage to the full: "to begin", "to stop", and "to resume the journey".
The Pope rarely presides at wedding ceremonies. On January 18, he surprised two flight attendants by offering to conduct a religious marriage ceremony at an altitude of 10,000 metres, in a plane connecting the Chilean cities of Santiago and Iquique.
Pope Francis had visited Geneva last month on a whirlwind one-day tour to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches (WCC) and to promote Christian unity.
