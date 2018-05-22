Barbie must watch on from a distance.

Waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Most of the bikers are from French-speaking Switzerland.

Who is the odd one out in this picture?

This biker's arrival is artistic when seen from above.

May 22, 2018

On Whit Monday, some 200 bikers were blessed on the "Col des Mosses" pass in western Switzerland.

The pass was the scene of another fatal motorcycle accident just last month. The Whit Monday ceremony pays tribute to the bikers who have died in road accidents and to raise awareness of the inherent dangers.

The goal of the event, organised by the biker group "Les Têtes Brûlées" (The Burnt Heads), is to comfort and support people who have lost a loved one.

The "Têtes brûlées" group was founded in the late 1970s and was disbanded after the tragic death of one of its members. The group was reborn a few years ago.

