Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Homeware retailer Dunelm sees annual profit slightly ahead of market view

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – British homewares retailer Dunelm Group forecast its annual profit to be slightly higher than market consensus on Thursday, helped by an increase in volumes as customers spent on new furnishings to spruce up their homes.

Profit before tax for the year ended June 29 will likely be slightly ahead of analysts expectations of 200 million pounds ($260.14 million), according to a company compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7688 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR