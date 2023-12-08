Homosexual men drugged and robbed in Switzerland
A new scam by criminals targeting homosexual men is spreading in Switzerland. Under the guise of an intimate relationship, victims are drugged and robbed.
- Português Gays são drogados e roubados na Suíça
Several such cases have been reported in Switzerland and neighboring countries.
The cantonal police of Vaud warned of this new phenomenon on Friday. Perpetrators lure their victims with fake profiles via internet dating platforms.
After making contact, they arrange to meet the person they met for a paid massage or other service at their home. At home and without their knowledge, they are drugged and then robbed or even attacked while in a state of unconsciousness.
Since 2021, 11 suspected cases involving this approach and anesthesia with synthetic drugs have been documented in Switzerland. There were cases in the cantons of Bern, Basel Country, Geneva, Vaud, Zug and Zurich.
Two suspects, Romanian nationals aged 27 and 41, were arrested abroad. Investigators in the various cantons are busy identifying other suspects.
The cantonal police, with the support of the Federal Office of Police, held an operational meeting in Lausanne last week to coordinate and exchange investigative information.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.