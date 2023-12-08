Homosexual men drugged and robbed in Switzerland

Victims are lured by fake internet dating profiles. © Keystone

A new scam by criminals targeting homosexual men is spreading in Switzerland. Under the guise of an intimate relationship, victims are drugged and robbed.

Several such cases have been reported in Switzerland and neighboring countries.

The cantonal police of Vaud warned of this new phenomenon on Friday. Perpetrators lure their victims with fake profiles via internet dating platforms.

After making contact, they arrange to meet the person they met for a paid massage or other service at their home. At home and without their knowledge, they are drugged and then robbed or even attacked while in a state of unconsciousness.

Since 2021, 11 suspected cases involving this approach and anesthesia with synthetic drugs have been documented in Switzerland. There were cases in the cantons of Bern, Basel Country, Geneva, Vaud, Zug and Zurich.

Two suspects, Romanian nationals aged 27 and 41, were arrested abroad. Investigators in the various cantons are busy identifying other suspects.

The cantonal police, with the support of the Federal Office of Police, held an operational meeting in Lausanne last week to coordinate and exchange investigative information.

