Hong Kong Boosts Asian Equities, Yen Volatile: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks climbed after US equities notched the best weekly rally of 2024, while the yen whipsawed amid thin liquidity due to a public holiday in Japan.

The Japanese currency briefly fell past 160 per dollar for the first time since 1990, before reversing the losses as of mid-Monday. Traders have been guessing as to when authorities might start buying the yen to stem the slide. Its declines have accelerated since late last week as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda played down the impact of the weak yen on fueling inflation.

“Should there be no intervention, it would be dangerous to catch a falling knife, particularly with the Fed likely to signal a longer wait for cuts,” said Fiona Lim, senior strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. “Momentum is definitely there for dollar-yen to move decisively above the 160 and markets are testing Japan’s tolerance for a sharp yen decline.”

Hong Kong and Chinese stocks led the region’s rally, with the Hang Seng Index hovering near a technical bull market. The gains add to signs of a revival in the once-battered market amid a return in foreign money and an improvement in earnings. Property shares surged after major developer CIFI Holdings Group Co. reached a solution with bondholders on its liquidity issues.

US equity futures also edged higher, bolstering Friday gains of more than 1% for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Australian and New Zealand bond yields fell. An index of the dollar declined Monday. US government debt will not trade in Asian hours given the holiday in Japan.

Traders will also be focusing on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday after the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation rose at a brisk pace in March, though roughly in line with estimates. With officials likely to hold rates steady at a more than two-decade high, interest will be on any pivot in the tone of the post-meeting statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

“With all measures of US consumer prices showing a steep acceleration over the past three to four months, the FOMC is bound to row back hard from its earlier predictions of meaningful policy easing this year,” Societe Generale economists including Klaus Baader wrote in a note to clients. “That said, markets have already scaled back pricing of rate cuts drastically, so unless Chair Powell plays up the possibility of rate hikes, the market damage is likely to be modest.”

A gauge of US Treasury returns has slumped 2.3% this month, set for the biggest monthly drop since February last year, as hawkish Fedspeak and strong economic data pushed back rate-cut bets. Swaps traders now see only one Fed reduction for all of 2024, well below the roughly six quarter-point cuts they expected at the start of 2024.

Read More: Fed Rate-Cut Debate Shifts From When Toward If on Inflation Data

Oil fell and gold edged lower in Asian trading as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps up efforts to secure a truce in Gaza in meetings in the Middle East on Monday, in what could be a final chance to persuade Israel to call off an attack on Rafah.

In corporate news, Elon Musk made an unannounced trip to China on Sunday. The Tesla Inc. chief is seeking approval for driver-assistance software that could help arrest the carmaker’s revenue decline. Separately, L’Occitane International SA’s billionaire owner Reinold Geiger is close to making an offer to take the skin-care company private, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some key events this week:

All four Chinese megabanks report first-quarter earnings, Monday

Germany CPI, Monday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Monday

Australia retail sales, Tuesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Japan unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, GDP, Tuesday

Colombia rate decision, Tuesday

Amazon earnings, Tuesday

New Zealand unemployment, Wednesday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Indonesia CPI, Thursday

South Korea CPI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

Norway rate decision, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 1:17 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0726

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 157.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2547 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.7% to $0.6578

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $62,463.51

Ether fell 3.6% to $3,190.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.66%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 3.5 basis points to 0.925%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $83.19 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,330.40 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.