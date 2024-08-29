Hong Kong court finds two ex-Stand News editors guilty of sedition

reuters_tickers

1 minute

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court on Thursday found two editors of the now-defunct Stand News media outlet guilty of conspiring to publish seditious publications in a case that has drawn international scrutiny amid a security crackdown in the China-ruled city.

The two editors, Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, could face a maximum jail term of two years. This is the first sedition conviction against any journalist or editor since Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China in 1997.