Hong Kong court finds two ex-Stand News editors guilty of sedition

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court on Thursday found two editors of the now-defunct Stand News media outlet guilty of conspiring to publish seditious publications in a case that has drawn international scrutiny amid a security crackdown in the China-ruled city.

The two editors, Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, could face a maximum jail term of two years. This is the first sedition conviction against any journalist or editor since Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China in 1997.

