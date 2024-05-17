Hong Kong Rallies Despite Flat Day for Asia Stocks: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong shares rallied Friday, running against the grain of a lackluster day for the region’s equities as traders reassessed the path forward for interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index opened higher, placing the benchmark on track to close at the highest level since August, compounding an advance of around 14% this year. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. rose as much as 7.2%, while Baidu Inc advanced after profits surpassed forecasts and JD.com Inc gained on robust results.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese stocks trimmed early declines, while Australian and South Korean equities fell. US equity futures were little changed after declines of 0.2% for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly surpassed 40,000 before closing lower.

The yen weakened against the dollar after news the Bank of Japan left bond buying amounts unchanged. One former Bank of Japan chief economist suggested the central bank may raise interest rates three more times this year with the next move coming as early as June, given its easy policy settings. A gauge of greenback strength climbed.

Treasuries were little changed in Asian trading, while Australian and New Zealand yields climbed, tracking moves in US government bonds on Thursday.

Caution in risk assets reflected a repricing of Federal Reserve rate cut expectations in the swaps market. Traders had increased expectations from one cut in 2024 to two following Wednesday’s consumer price index data. On Thursday, those bets retreated, leaving just one cut fully priced in this year.

“There is a lot of leeway for the stock market if we do see a short-term pullback soon,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “Put another way, the bulls are still fully in charge right now, and so it will take a significant reversal to stem the tide of the upside momentum.”

In China, both used-home and new-home sales fell in April at a faster pace than the prior month. Traders will be focused on signs of further support for the property sector, including a potential plan to clear excess inventory, according to media reports. Key officials will meet Friday morning to discuss such a plan, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

“The key issue facing China’s recovery this year is ‘complacency risk’ — the danger that Beijing will be content with growth that looks decent in terms of real GDP growth (driven by strong production data) but is weaker in terms of nominal growth (due to deflationary pressures) and the economic conditions facing firms and households,” Michael Hirson of 22V Research said.

Higher for Longer

Three Federal Reserve officials said the central bank should keep borrowing costs high for longer as policymakers await more evidence inflation is easing, suggesting they’re not in a rush to cut interest rates.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, New York Fed President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, speaking separately Thursday, argued it may take longer for inflation to reach their 2% target.

Meantime, Jamie Dimon said he’s still more worried about inflation than markets appear to be. The JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief said significant price pressures are still influencing the US economy and may mean interest rates will be higher for longer.

“There are a lot of inflationary forces in front of us,” Dimon said in an interview on Bloomberg Television Thursday. “The underlying inflation may not go away the way people expect it to.”

In Asia, data set for release includes industrial output and retail sales for China, gross domestic product for Malaysia and Hong Kong, and exports for Singapore.

Commodities were broadly higher. West Texas Intermediate climbed early Friday, on pace for a third day of gains. Gold was slightly higher after a Thursday drop. Bitcoin traded above $65,000 after halting a decline in the prior session.

Key events this week:

China retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0859

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 155.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2281 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $65,315.37

Ether rose 0.2% to $2,945.39

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.37%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.21%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $79.14 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.