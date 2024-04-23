Hong Kong Shares Lead Asia Higher, Gold Retreats: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Most Asian equities rose, led by Hong Kong shares, after US stocks rebounded from a $2 trillion selloff on optimism big tech leaders will announce hefty profits this week.

Technology firms drove Hong Kong gauges higher after UBS Group AG upgraded shares in China and the city-state to overweight, citing resilient earnings despite the nation’s property and macro worries. Japanese shares pared an advance as the yen briefly strengthened against the dollar after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki’s comments on the currency.

Futures for US shares were little changed after the S&P 500 topped 5,000 — halting a six-day rout — while the Nasdaq 100 rose 1%, with Nvidia Corp. leading gains in big tech. Apple Inc. was named a top pick for 2024 at Bank of America Corp. on optimism over its upcoming results.

Investors are waiting to see if earnings will meet the lofty expectations for artificial intelligence this week when about 180 companies — representing over 40% of the S&P 500 market value — are due to report their results. The focus on earnings comes after a rout fueled by geopolitical fears and signals the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut rates.

“Yesterday’s relief rally in Asia is likely to extend today,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia in Sydney. “However the pace of the gains is expected to slow, more so as the pullback in US equities doesn’t appear to be complete with little evidence of a capitulation type low point in place.”

Treasuries were steady in Asia ahead of a flurry of bond auctions that will test investors’ appetite after yields hit the highest in 2024. Australian and New Zealand bonds gained.

In Asia, focus returns to China’s role as a major lender to developing nations amid a report the head of its central bank wants creditors engaged in debt restructurings to agree on how to fairly share the burden of relief.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged Friday, with investors focusing on any hints of a less dovish tilt as the yen trades around a 34-year low.

In corporate news, Chinese bubble-tea maker Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., also known as Chabaidao, plunged more than 31% in its trading debut in Hong Kong, underscoring the challenges the financial hub is facing in reviving investor confidence.

In commodities, gold extended losses after its biggest daily decline in almost two years, with easing tension in the Middle East and signs the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer crimping demand.

Oil nudged higher as traders weighed the next steps between Israel and Iran amid signs of easing hostilities following a tit-for-tat exchange of attacks last week.

Earnings Boost

Nearly two-thirds of 409 respondents in Bloomberg’s Markets Live Pulse survey said they expect earnings to give the US equity benchmark a boost. That’s the highest vote of confidence for profits since the poll began asking the question in October 2022.

The challenge to S&P 500 returns this earnings season is that companies will have to produce earnings — and outlooks — that support the already elevated multiples, according to Megan Horneman at Verdence Capital Advisors.

Indeed, stakes are high for the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, whose profits are forecast to rise nearly 40% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. report results this week — kicking off earnings for the so-called Magnificent Seven. With AI seen as the key to future profits, its contributions to the earnings mix is a focus for traders, a BofA team including Ohsung Kwon and Savita Subramanian said.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday

US new home sales, Tuesday

Tesla, PepsiCo earnings, Tuesday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks, Tuesday

Germany IFO business climate, Wednesday

US durable goods, Wednesday

IBM, Boeing, Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

US GDP, wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Microsoft, Alphabet, Airbus earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Tokyo CPI, inflation and GDP forecasts, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0659

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2516 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6463

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $66,866.46

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,213.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.62%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.880%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $82.17 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,313.77 an ounce

