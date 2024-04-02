Hong Kong Stocks Outperform in Asia; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hong Kong stocks outperformed in an otherwise muted Asian market, while bonds in the region fell as traders recalibrated their bets on the Federal Reserve’s easing.

Shares in Hong Kong jumped after a two-session holiday, tracking Monday’s gains in their mainland counterparts. Xiaomi Corp. contributed the most to the advance in the city’s benchmark following its debut electric vehicle. A rally in Chinese shares took a breather.

“I strongly believe that the onshore and Hong Kong stock markets are already bottoming out and the rebound could continue into the second quarter,” said Dickie Wong, director of research at Kingston Securities Ltd. “The valuations are really cheap, positioning is still light, we just need more policy catalysts to boost the sentiment.”

Japanese shares were mixed. The yen steadied after weakening on Monday against the dollar to around the lowest levels of the year. The decline has increased the risk that Japanese officials may intervene in the market.

US equity futures inched lower after the S&P 500 fell 0.2% Monday while the Nasdaq rose by the same margin.

In the bond market, Australian and New Zealand yields climbed, echoing moves in Treasuries. US bonds steadied in Asian trading after falling across the curve Monday — with 10-year yields rising over 10 basis points — as manufacturing unexpectedly expanded for the first time since September 2022 and input costs climbed.

Following the report, the amount of Fed easing priced into swap contracts for this year slid to around 65 basis points — less than forecast by policymakers.

While the market appears “content” to point toward the manufacturing release as the trigger for the move in Treasuries, there was already a bond selloff underway prior to the headlines, said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.

“Monday’s price action in the futures space suggests the pendulum of sentiment in US rates may be shifting toward the hawkish direction — although it goes without saying there remains ample room for expectations to meaningfully shift as more data is revealed,” they noted.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing gauge rose to 50.3 last month. While barely above the level of 50 that separates expansion and contraction, it halted 16 straight months of shrinking activity. At the same time, the group’s index of prices paid rose to 55.8, the highest since July 2022.

Later this week, data is expected to show employment gains continued in March while wage growth moderated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell — who is set to speak Wednesday — said Friday that officials are awaiting more evidence prices are contained, adding that it wouldn’t be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is in check.

In Asia, data set for release Tuesday includes PMIs for India. Australia’s central bank will switch to a new system for the implementation of monetary policy as passive quantitative tightening leads to a decline in reserves in the banking system, RBA Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said on Tuesday.

In commodities, oil held near a five-month high with heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East and tighter supply from Mexico helping to buoy prices. Gold was steady after hitting an all-time high in the previous session.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly and Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem takes office, Tuesday. He replaces James Bullard.

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the key moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:53 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdq 100 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.4%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0734

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.70 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2631 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $67,109.51

Ether fell 3.5% to $3,373.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.30%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $84.04 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Charlotte Yang.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.