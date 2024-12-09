Hong Kong Stocks to Soar on China Stimulus Signals: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Hong Kong are poised to lead Asian equities higher after China’s top leaders used their most direct language on stimulus in years.

Futures showed the Hang Seng Index is poised to jump more than 3%, while Tokyo is set for a modest advance and Sydney is set to open little changed. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks the biggest Chinese stocks in the US, jumped 8.5% in its strongest gain since late September, while industrial metals and oil were also lifted as Beijing elevated the importance of boosting domestic demand. Chinese 10-year bond yields fell for a fourth straight session on Monday.

China’s Politburo vowed to embrace a “moderately loose” strategy for monetary policy in 2025, marking its first major shift in stance since 2011. The top leaders pledged to take a “more proactive” approach on fiscal policies, stabilizing property and stock markets, while promising to “forcefully lift consumption.” Investors will now shift focus to China’s annual closed-door Central Economic Work Conference, which is set to take place later this week.

The statement “had the positive message regarding household consumption,” Geoffrey Yu, a strategist at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. A relentless drop in Chinese 10-year bond yields may have increased the urge among Beijing’s policymakers to lift expectations, he said.

Separately, manufacturers in China have begun limiting sales to the US and Europe of key components used to build unmanned aerial vehicles that have become a vital part of Ukraine’s defense. The moves are a prelude to broader export restrictions on drone parts that western officials expect Beijing to enforce in the new year, according to people who asked not to be identified.

Elsewhere in Asia, traders will continue to monitor assets in South Korea as President Yoon Suk Yeol was banned from traveling overseas. The won closed 0.5% weaker against the dollar on Monday.

Inflation Data

In the US, the S&P 500 dropped from nearly overbought technical levels, following a series of all-time highs, with traders awaiting key inflation data that will help shape the outlook for Federal Reserve rates. Nvidia Corp. slid as China opened a probe over suspicions the giant US chipmaker broke anti-monopoly laws around a 2020 deal.

Data including Wednesday’s consumer price index will offer Fed officials a final look at the pricing environment ahead of their meeting the following week. Any indication that progress has stalled on the inflation front could well undercut the chances of a third straight reduction in rates.

“This Wednesday’s inflation data may hold the key to the Fed’s next move,” said Jay Woods at Freedom Capital Markets. “So far results have been in line with economists’ expectations and haven’t scared the market. However, an upward surprise should raise eyebrows at the Fed and could put another rate cut on pause.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.8%. Treasury 10-year yields rose four basis points to 4.20%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%. The Australian and New Zealand dollars led gains after the China stimulus news, with the Royal Bank of Australia expected to hold interest rates later Tuesday. Brent crude rose 1.4%. Copper, zinc, iron ore advanced, as did gold.

Key events this week:

China trade, Tuesday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 3.4% as of 7:15 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was unchanged at $1.0554

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan was unchanged at 7.2675 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6439

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $97,004.37

Ether fell 1% to $3,664.93

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.25%

Commodities

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,660.30 an ounce

