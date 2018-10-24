This content was published on October 24, 2018 2:30 PM Oct 24, 2018 - 14:30

The historically hot and dry summer and autumn weather is having a dramatic impact on the water levels of Swiss rivers and lakes, and natural landmarks such as the Rhine Falls.

The glorious summer weather has attracted many visitors to the Rhine Falls waterfall near Schaffhausen in northeast Switzerland. Owing to the low level of the river, tourist boats can get much closer to the spectacular waterfall than normal.

But the lower water levels are a concern. Normally, boats operating between the historic town of Stein am Rhein in and Diessenhofen further down river return to their boatyards at the end of the season, but at present they cannot sail due to the exceptionally low water levels.

In Basel, Switzerland’s key port on the Rhine that handles 10% of all goods imported into the country, the movements of container ships were suspended last Friday due to low water.



SRF/swissinfo.ch



and now for the weather... Rhine levels in Basel too low for container ships As unseasonably warm and dry conditions persist, container ships are no longer able to move in and out of Switzerland’s key port on the Rhine. See in another language: 1 Arabic (ar) المستوى المُنخَفِض لمياه نهر الراين يعيق مرور السّفن





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! Join us on Facebook!