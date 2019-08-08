Print See in other languages: 7 See in other languages: 7 Languages: 7 Arabic (ar)"هنا في الحي تعيش كما لو أنك في منزلك الفردي" German (de)Daheim im Quartier Spanish (es)En su barrio, como en casa French (fr)Comme à la maison dans son quartier Italian (it)A casa nel quartiere Portuguese (pt)Imagens do novo bairro Russian (ru)«У наc на родном раёне!» Housing cooperatives Feeling at home in your neighborhood By Ester Unterfinger A small stream bordering a typical housing structure. Residents of the Hunziker complex agree not to own a car, opting for car-sharing or bicycles. Electric vehicles and car-sharing are promoted along with bicycles and public transport. The area is made up of thirteen blocks as well as common grounds. This house is covered in greenery. The planters are automatically watered so that the vines, wisteria and other plants can thrive. Small enterprises are an important part of the neighbourhood including a nail studio, a violin maker and a publishing house. The "Züriwerk" pictured offers jobs for people with disabilities. Children are usually running around the playground. On the day the picture was taken it was too damp. Dialogue is the basic idea behind the entire project. There are plenty of culinary delights including this bagel shop that makes bagels in the New York style. Sharing is a key concept as is the case with this laundry room. The Hunziker Guesthouse has 20 rooms. The rooftop sauna is open to all residents. The view from the sauna is to a smokestack of the waste incinerator. The cooperative is directly in the middle of an industrial district in Zurich. Picture gallery of cooperative