Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Housing Crises Take a Toll on the World’s Most Liveable Cities

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Some of the world’s most liveable cities in Australia and Canada are slipping down the rankings due to acute housing shortages, an issue that governments around the world are struggling to remedy.

Melbourne, Sydney and Vancouver have all fallen in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2024 Global Liveability Index due to scarce rental properties and high home prices. Toronto has also lost ground, dropping out of the top 10 ranking.

Vienna, where residents benefit from strong public housing policies, is the world’s most liveable city for a third year running, ahead of Copenhagen and Zurich.

The cost of living is a key factor for some of the top-ranked cities, particularly after the inflation spike of recent years, but stability has become the biggest drag in the list. Western Europe’s overall score tumbled because of a deterioration in stability. In Germany, six cities were among the largest decliners due to more frequent disruptive protests. Tel Aviv fell the most in the wake of last year’s attack by Hamas and Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza.

Hong Kong rose the most in 2024, up to 50th, helped by improvements in stability and healthcare. Eastern European capitals also advanced.

Damascus, Syria and Tripoli in Libya remain at the bottom of the list due to crime, the threat of conflict, and poor healthcare.

The EIU ranks 173 cities based on five categories: stability, education, infrastructure, culture and environment, and healthcare.

–With assistance from Demetrios Pogkas.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
13 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR