Construction activity in Basel Country hits record high

Construction output in the Basel region reached a record high in 2025 Keystone-SDA

Construction activity in canton Basel Country reached a record high in 2025.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bauvolumen im Baselbiet erreichte 2025 einen Rekordwert Original Read more: Bauvolumen im Baselbiet erreichte 2025 einen Rekordwert

Despite a slowdown in residential construction, the total value of construction work rose to an all-time high of CHF2.5 billion ($3.1 billion), according to the cantonal statistics office on Friday.

The total value of construction work rose by 4.8%, or CHF116 million, compared with the previous year. Growth was driven mainly by non-residential construction, where investment increased by 24% to CHF515 million, and public-sector construction, which climbed by 23% to CHF314 million. By contrast, private housebuilding, still the largest segment of the sector, fell by around 7% to CHF1.3 billion.

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The number of newly created homes in the canton rose by around 8% in 2025 to 1,783. Of these, 1,653 were new flats, broadly in line with the previous year’s figure, according to the press release. A further 228 flats were created through conversions, while 98 were lost through demolition. Meanwhile, the number of newly built detached houses fell to 205.

Construction activity remains high in Arlesheim district

The mix of newly built flats changed significantly in 2025. The number of one-bedroom flats built doubled to 142, while the number of two-bedroom flats rose by a quarter to 403. By contrast, the number of three-, four- and five-bedroom flats declined.

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Construction activity varied across the districts. The Arlesheim district attracted the highest level of investment, with construction spending reaching CHF1.3 billion. The number of new flats completed in the district also rose, climbing to 1,130.

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Laufen district also saw an increase, the report said. By contrast, the districts of Liestal, Sissach and Waldenburg recorded a sharp decline in new-build flats, with significantly fewer new flats completed than in the previous year.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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