Rents fell in July in more than half of Swiss cantons

Rents fell in July in more than half of the cantons Keystone-SDA

In 15 out of 26 Swiss cantons, proposed rents fell in July, whereas the opposite usually happens, according to the property platform Homegate.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les loyers baissent en juillet dans plus de la moitié des cantons Original Read more: Les loyers baissent en juillet dans plus de la moitié des cantons

Overall, however, the national average has remained stable compared with June, while asking rents continue to rise year-on-year.

The Homegate index thus remains at 134 points, according to a press release published on Thursday. Compared with the same period in 2025, asking rents have risen by 2.4% across Switzerland.

This index, compiled in collaboration with Zurich Cantonal Bank (ZKB), measures the quality-adjusted monthly change in rents for new and re-let flats, based on current market offers.

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Rental offers fell most sharply in Nidwalden, by 4.0%, followed by Schwyz (-1.9%) and Geneva and Uri (both -1.5%). The sharp decline observed in Nidwalden can be explained by several increases in recent months, which now appear to have been corrected. Generally speaking, Homegate has observed a widespread downward trend in Central Switzerland.

In Zurich, rents also fell by 0.4%. By contrast, asking rents rose in St Gallen (+0.7%) and Ticino (+0.6%).

These declines were not enough to reverse the annual trend, with all cantons continuing to record an increase compared with July 2025 – particularly in Graubünden (+7.1%), Zug (+5.0%) and Lucerne (+4.2%). The other cantons in Central Switzerland also recorded above-average rent growth, regardless of the fluctuations observed in July.

As regards cities, Lugano is the only city surveyed where asking rents rose month-on-month in July, by 1.9% – a significantly sharper increase than in the canton of Ticino as a whole. The situation is the reverse in Lucerne: asking rents in the city fell by 2.4%, a decline twice as steep as that recorded in the canton (-1.2%).

The trend observed in Lugano is also continuing year-on-year, with a rise of 6.3%. As with the cantons, all the other cities surveyed also show a positive trend compared with the previous year.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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