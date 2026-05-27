Residential property demand boosts Swiss construction industry

Construction makes a good start to the year - mixed outlook Keystone-SDA

The Swiss construction industry got off to a good start in 2026. According to the Swiss Builders Association, residential construction was the main driver. The rest of the year is unlikely to continue in the same vein.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bau legt guten Jahresstart hin – Aussichten durchzogen Original Read more: Bau legt guten Jahresstart hin – Aussichten durchzogen

Activity in building construction and civil engineering sectors rose by 5.6% to CHF4.98 billion between January and March, the Swiss Builders Association reported on Wednesday. With growth of 7.4%, residential construction remained the mainstay of the construction industry.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the communiqué, construction of new residential projects continued. Low interest rates and low vacancy rates continue to meet with high demand. This is an environment that is fuelling residential construction.

More

More Housing No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland This content was published on In many countries, buying a home is slipping further out of reach for young people. Switzerland is no exception. Read more: No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland

Civil engineering fared less well, with growth of 0.1%. The public sector in particular put on the brakes. The first effects of the war in Iran were felt in the form of a sharp rise in bitumen prices.

The Swiss Builders Association expects slower growth for the rest of the year. Nevertheless, a satisfactory increase is forecast in building construction, while the outlook for civil engineering is unclear.

According to the association, material shortages are not currently a major problem. Only around 6% of construction companies are currently complaining about this. After the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, this figure was around 50% at times.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories