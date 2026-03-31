Rising rents are heavy burden on many Swiss households

Rising rents are a heavy burden on many Swiss households Keystone-SDA

Rising rents are placing a heavy burden on many households in Switzerland. According to the Swiss Tenants' Association (MVS), the situation on the housing market is now tense in urban and rural areas and in all language regions.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Steigende Mieten belasten viele Schweizer Haushalte stark Original Read more: Steigende Mieten belasten viele Schweizer Haushalte stark

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Almost 40% of the 34,441 respondents to a housing survey conducted by the Swiss Tenants’ Association stated that they spend more than 30% of their household income on rent. This is more than the umbrella organisation Budgetberatung Schweiz recommends and means a risk of poverty for many, the MVS announced on Tuesday.

Around one in twenty people pay more than half of their household income on housing costs. According to the MVS, this tense situation now applies throughout Switzerland.

Around 70% of those surveyed also reported problems with their landlord. However, most tenants don’t bring legal challenges with landlords for fear of a strained relationship, according to the MVS.

Three quarters of those surveyed are not currently looking for a flat. However, more than two thirds found the last time they looked for a flat difficult. The differences between the language regions, area types and cantons are small. According to the respondents, the cantons of Geneva and Ticino are the most difficult to find accommodation in.

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Just under a quarter of respondents stated that they were afraid of being given notice to quit an apartment by their landlord within the next two years. The most frequently cited reason was the refurbishment of the property.

Only a third of respondents stated that they had no problems with their landlord. Problems with repairs and maintenance as well as defects in the rental property were mentioned most frequently.

The survey commissioned by the MVS was conducted by the Sotomo opinion research institute between January 21 and March 3.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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