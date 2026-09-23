Swiss move house five times on average

Swiss people move house on average five times in their lifetime Keystone-SDA

Swiss residents move home five times on average during their lives, and despite a housing shortage, only about half spend more than three months searching for a new place.

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These are the two main findings of a survey conducted by the property portal Newhome, which interviewed 1,273 Swiss residents aged between 18 and 79.

On average, people moved house 4.9 times in their lifetime. One-third moved a maximum of twice, 41% between three and five times, and 32% over five times. Unsurprisingly, the proportion of those who have never moved house or have done so only once is particularly high amongst those under 29.

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Buying a property was the main reason for moving for one in three people. Twenty-four per cent cited a change in their relationship status and 27% a change in family circumstances as the reason for their most recent move. It is less common to look for new accommodation due to a new job or education (19%).

The survey also reveals some regional differences. For example, it is easier to find a home in canton Ticino in southern Switzerland than elsewhere – 35% took less than a month. Nationally, however, one in ten had to search for over a year, a figure that rises to 18% among 45–59-year-olds.

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More Housing Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it? This content was published on With high immigration and not enough new houses and flats being built, Switzerland’s housing shortage is getting worse. Just how severe is the problem? Read more: Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it?

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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