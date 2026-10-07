Swiss property prices continue to rise in third quarter

Swiss property prices continue to rise Keystone-SDA

Switzerland’s property market continued to rise in the third quarter. Buyers paid an average of 0.8% more for properties than they did in the previous quarter, and 3.3% more than a year earlier, according to the CIFI private property price index published on Wednesday.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les prix du marché immobilier suisse toujours en hausse Original Read more: Les prix du marché immobilier suisse toujours en hausse

In the market for owner-occupied flats, prices rose by 0.8% between July and September, while detached house prices increased by 0.7%, according to a press release. Compared with the same period a year earlier, prices were up 2.8% for flats and 3.9% for detached houses.

More

More Housing Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it? This content was published on With high immigration and not enough new houses and flats being built, Switzerland’s housing shortage is getting worse. Just how severe is the problem? Read more: Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it?

As a result, property transactions have fallen, leading to a decline in mortgage lending volumes. Despite favourable borrowing conditions, many households still find it difficult to get on the property ladder, the property consultancy said. The firm is a subsidiary of Swiss Marketplace Group.

Investment property, by contrast, continues to attract strong demand, particularly apartment blocks and mixed-use properties with commercial space. This is despite prices rising by 1.4% compared with the second quarter.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories