This content was published on March 3, 2018 2:41 PM Mar 3, 2018 - 14:41

Swiss research scientist, Vincent Croset, and brand manager for Mondalez, Nathalie Chuard (both on the left in the picture), explain what kind of obstacles the prospect of Brexit presents for them and their work. (Julie Hunt, swissinfo.ch)

