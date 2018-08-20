This content was published on August 20, 2018 5:00 PM Aug 20, 2018 - 17:00

Many people change their professions when they move to Switzerland from another country. It can be because their qualifications are not recognised, or because it’s a good moment to try something new. Heather Dean used to be a financial systems expert, but now she's a personal trainer.

Heather comes from Northern Ireland. She worked for various banks in London and Geneva, before deciding that her stressful lifestyle was not conducive to settling down and having children. After the birth of her daughter, Heather developed spinal problems. She set out on a rehabilitation programme that eventually led her to becoming a fitness instructor.

She is now a ‘StrongFit’ trainer, teaching in two gyms and at home in her basement. StrongFit is a form of CrossFit, a work out style that aims to improve a participant's physical well-being and cardiovascular fitness with high-intensity exercises, including interval training.

Heather is married with two children, and lives in canton Neuchâtel.

