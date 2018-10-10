The study investigated factors including perceived integration and discrimination based on nationality, ethnic origin and religious affiliation.
More than half of participants (52%) felt fully integrated in their work environment, while almost a third (31%) said they felt “quite integrated”.
Seventeen per cent of respondents said they felt only partially, not quite, or not at all integrated.
One of the main reasons for the weak sense of integration was language-related, the study found.
Scant discrimination
The findings on perceived discrimination painted a similarly positive picture of the Swiss workplace: some 86% of respondents said they had experienced no discrimination, or only slight discrimination.
Instances of discrimination on the grounds of nationality, ethnicity or faith related primarily to the job application process and salaries.
The study also found that foreigners experience more discrimination from customers than from their employers at work.
Around a third of foreign employees found the integration climate at their company was just average.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.