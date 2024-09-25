Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

HSBC now expects ECB to cut rates by 25 bps at every meeting from Oct

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC said on Wednesday it now expects the European Central Bank to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at every meeting from October through to April next year given weakening economic data.

That would take the key deposit rate to 2.25%. “At this point, policy should be close to neutral or even mildly stimulative. Previously we had expected cuts every other meeting until the key deposit rate hit 2.50% in September 2025.”

Survey data released on Monday showed euro zone business activity as a whole contracted sharply and unexpectedly this month as the dominant services industry flatlined, boosting expectations that the ECB could cut rates again soon.

The central bank, in September, delivered its second rate cut of the year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
120 Likes
90 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
77 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR