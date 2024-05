Human rights group Asylum Aid files legal challenge to UK’s Rwanda policy

LONDON (Reuters) – Human rights group Asylum Aid said on Tuesday it had filed a legal challenge to Britain’s policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“Asylum Aid has filed a claim in the High Court challenging the Home Office’s ‘Safety of Rwanda’ guidance,” the group said in a statement.

Asylum Aid had previously signalled its intention to file such a claim.