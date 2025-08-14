Dmitry Muratov: ‘I’m not afraid to live without hope’

In a candid in-depth interview, Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, talks to Swissinfo about truth in the era of digital autocracies.

Muratov and Swissinfo journalist Elena Servettaz discuss freedom of speech and the collapse of fact-checking, the value of on-the-ground reporting and the limits of cynicism in the corporate world. They also examine why real journalism is impossible without risk and why “likes” so often hold sway over investigations. And who can save political prisoners today: presidents, their spouses, or each of us?

