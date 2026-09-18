Does Switzerland extradite its citizens?

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Imagine a Swiss citizen is wanted for a crime abroad and flees back to Switzerland. Are they suddenly beyond the reach of the law?

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Giannis Mavris Where does Switzerland stand in the world? And where is it heading? I focus on current and possible future developments. After completing my studies (history, law and European studies), I worked for a time at the Swiss embassy in Athens. I have journalistic experience at home and abroad, at the local and national levels, as a freelancer and as a staff journalist. Today, it's with an international focus. Isabelle Bannerman

My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms. A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Liefert die Schweiz Staatsbürger:innen aus? Original Read more: Liefert die Schweiz Staatsbürger:innen aus?

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As a rule, Switzerland does not extradite its own citizens unless they explicitly consent to being extradited. This right is rooted in the Swiss constitution and is based on the principle of territorial sovereignty, under which Switzerland applies its own laws to its citizens.

Why is that? And are there any exceptions?

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More Human rights Why Switzerland does not extradite its own citizens This content was published on Some countries extradite citizens who are wanted by foreign authorities. Switzerland does not – with one exception. Read more: Why Switzerland does not extradite its own citizens

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