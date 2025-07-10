The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Human rights

The death penalty around the world in 90 seconds 

While the global trend toward abolishing the death penalty continues, the number of executions worldwide rose in 2024. Switzerland, which has advocated for the universal abolition of the death penalty for decades, remains firm in its stance. 

1 minute



