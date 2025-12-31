Switzerland signs declaration urging Israel to allow aid into Gaza

Gaza: Cassis and 9 counterparts call for free access to humanitarian aid Keystone-SDA

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has signed a joint ministerial declaration urging the Israeli authorities to guarantee unrestricted access for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. The declaration was signed by ten countries and sponsored by the United Kingdom.

Italiano it Gaza: Cassis e 9 omologhi chiedono libero accesso a aiuti umanitari

The document also calls for international non-governmental organisations to be allowed to operate in the Gaza Strip, as well as for the UN and its partners to be allowed to continue their work, wrote the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on its website.

The declaration – signed not only by Cassis but also by the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway and Sweden – also calls for the lifting of inappropriate restrictions on imports considered to be dual-use, as well as the opening of all border crossings and the acceleration of the delivery of humanitarian aid.

With the onset of winter, it is recalled, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate. A large part of the population is suffering from a lack of housing, malfunctioning health facilities and severe shortages of food, essential medical equipment and other basic necessities.

In the document released by the UK Foreign Office, ministers express “serious concerns” about the “further deterioration of the humanitarian situation” in Gaza, which they describe as “catastrophic”.

