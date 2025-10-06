Swiss Gaza flotilla activists fear for remaining detainees in Israel

Around 200 people had come to welcome the activists upon their arrival at Geneva airport. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Eight Swiss participants of the Gaza humanitarian aid flotilla arrived in Geneva on Sunday afternoon. They say they were treated 'inhumanely' and are very concerned over the fate of the activists still detained by Israel.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Gaza: des membres suisses de la flottille sont rentrés en Suisse Original Read more: Gaza: des membres suisses de la flottille sont rentrés en Suisse

Español es Activistas suizos de la flotilla de Gaza temen por las personas que siguen retenidas en Israel Read more: Activistas suizos de la flotilla de Gaza temen por las personas que siguen retenidas en Israel

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We are shocked by what we have seen and experienced”, said one of the Swiss activists on Sunday afternoon in the arrivals hall of Geneva airport, where around 200 people had come to welcome them.

This activist, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, described how the flotilla had been subjected to “a real military attack” by the Israeli navy. He then spoke of “inhumane” conditions of detention, claiming that they had been victims of “torture and abuse”.

More

More Former mayor of Geneva still detained in Israel This content was published on The former mayor of Geneva, Rémy Pagani, is one of ten Swiss nationals still imprisoned in Tel Aviv for taking part in the Global Sumud flotilla. Read more: Former mayor of Geneva still detained in Israel

He did not wish to say more while other activists were still imprisoned. “We will make a full statement when they return,” he said, pointing out that more than 300 members of the flotilla, including ten Swiss nationals, were still being held. “We are very concerned over their fate,” he added.

Swiss ‘inaction’ criticised

The activist also criticised the “total inaction” of the Swiss foreign ministry, which he said had done virtually nothing to help them. On the other hand, he praised the support of Turkey, which enabled them to be repatriated via Istanbul.

In all, 19 Swiss nationals were among the more than 400 activists aboard 41 ships in the flotilla that were intercepted by Israel. The activists were arrested on Thursday and Friday off the coast of Gaza.

In addition to the eight Swiss citizens who returned via Geneva on Sunday, another had landed in Zurich on Saturday. At last count, the ten other Swiss nationals are still in the Ktzi’ot detention centre in the Negev desert.

According to Annie Serrati, a spokesperson for the Waves of Freedom association (WOFA), who was present at Geneva airport on Sunday, the ten Swiss nationals are in “relatively good health”. However, she expressed concern about their conditions of detention, particularly in terms of hygiene and access to food and drinking water.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content