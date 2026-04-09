Swiss against further development aid cuts: survey
The Swiss population is against further cuts in development aid funds, according to a survey conducted by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich.
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Most of the 4,305 people surveyed would not support cuts even to redirect funds to supporting Ukraine.
Some 77% of respondents believe that public spending on development cooperation should remain unchanged or even increase. Opposing cuts are not only those on the political left, but also a majority of those on the right (58%).
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Respondents also demand that sub-Saharan African countries should not be penalised. In particular, 49% oppose reducing the funds allocated to this region in order to increase aid to Ukraine. Some 32% do not express an opinion, while only 19% support this possibility.
The 2025-2028 credit approved by parliament for poverty reduction and economic development cooperation is almost CHF1.5 billion less than originally requested by the Federal Council – a cut of 18%.
In total, the credit amounts to CHF11.1 billion. Switzerland has reserved about 14% of the funds for Ukraine.
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Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
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