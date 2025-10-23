Swiss Solidarity collects CHF4.5 million for Gaza

Swiss Solidarity, in collaboration with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, Swissinfo's parent company, collected over CHF4.5 million in donations for the civilian population in Gaza.

The donations will enable Swiss Solidarity’s partner organisations to increase humanitarian aid activities on the ground, according to the press release following the Solidarity Day. The focus is on providing access to food, drinking water, medical care and shelter for families who have lost everything.

Donations were called for at collection centres in all parts of Switzerland from 7am to 11pm after president Karin Keller-Sutter opened the lines. During the day, dozens of volunteers and celebrities accepted donations by telephone. Swiss-German radio and television SRF reported live. Private radio stations also took part in the campaign, according to the press release.

The Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in its history: tens of thousands of victims, a destroyed infrastructure, a collapsed healthcare system and a famine officially recognised by the United Nations, it was reported in the run-up to the donation day.

The ceasefire agreement recently signed between Hamas and Israel has finally made it possible to step up the provision of vital humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

Swiss Solidarity’s partner organisations – including Médecins Sans Frontières, Caritas, HEKS, Save the Children, the Terre des hommes Foundation, Frieda and Médecins du Monde – are ready to step up their aid. They have experience in difficult contexts. They also know the local conditions. “They adhere to the humanitarian principles of independence, neutrality, impartiality and humanity,” it continued.

Emergency aid

According to Swiss Solidarity, these organisations provide emergency aid by distributing food, drinking water, medicines, emergency shelters and hygiene products. They also offer families financial and psychosocial support and access to medical care.

If the amount of donations received and the situation allows, Swiss Solidarity can contribute to the reconstruction of important infrastructure and homes. Donations can still be made even after the Solidarity Day has ended.

