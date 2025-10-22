Swiss Solidarity launches appeal for Gaza aid

Swiss Solidarity is organising a national day of solidarity for the civilian population in Gaza on Wednesday in collaboration with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, Swissinfo's parent company. Swiss solidarity is more important than ever in view of the need in Gaza, the fundraising organisation announced ahead of the appeal.

Deutsch de Glückskette sammelt für die Gaza-Zivilbevölkerung Original Read more: Glückskette sammelt für die Gaza-Zivilbevölkerung

The donations collected will enable Swiss Solidarity’s Swiss partner organisations to provide urgently needed, independent humanitarian aid, the statement continued. In all parts of Switzerland, collection centres are calling for donations from 7am to 11pm. Swiss public television SRF will be reporting live from the collection centre in Zurich with presenter Dani Fohrler, those affected, partner organisations and experts.

The Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in its history: tens of thousands of victims, widespread destruction of infrastructure, a collapsed healthcare system and a famine officially recognised by the United Nations, according to the report.

The ceasefire agreement recently signed between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel has finally made it possible to step up the provision of vital humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

Swiss Solidarity’s partner organisations – including Médecins Sans Frontières, Caritas, HEKS, Save the Children, the Terre des hommes Foundation, Frieda and Médecins du Monde – are ready to step up aid. They have experience in difficult contexts. They also know the local conditions. “They adhere to the humanitarian principles of independence, neutrality, impartiality and humanity,” it continued.

Emergency aid and reconstruction

According to Swiss Solidarity, these organisations provide emergency aid by distributing food, drinking water, medicines, emergency shelters and hygiene products. They also offer families financial and psychosocial support and access to medical care.

If the amount of donations received and the situation allows, Swiss Solidarity can contribute to the reconstruction of important infrastructure and homes.

