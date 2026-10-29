Swiss Solidarity launches fundraising day for Sudan war victims
Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, has launched a fundraising campaign on Thursday for the war-torn population of Sudan. Swiss President Guy Parmelin will open the National Day of Solidarity as a guest on Swiss public radio.
After more than three years of war, Sudan is facing one of the most serious humanitarian crises in the world, according to the Swiss charity Swiss Solidarity. More than a quarter of the population has been forced to flee the violence, while the El Niño weather phenomenon is causing widespread drought. Almost 20 million people are suffering from hunger and are in urgent need of aid.
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Swiss Solidarity collects donations for SudanExternal link
Aid organisations are increasingly lacking the resources to provide assistance in the region. Through fundraising campaigns, Swiss Solidarity aims to strengthen the humanitarian projects of its partner organisations in Sudan.
Donations are accepted from 7am to 11pm; by telephone on 0800 87 07 07, online at www.glueckskette.ch or at any post office, marked “Emergency in Sudan”.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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