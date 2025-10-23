Switzerland donates CHF2 humanitarian aid in Gaza
Switzerland is providing CHF2 million for humanitarian aid in Gaza.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced the donation on Thursday as part of his trip to the Middle East, one day after meeting with his Jordanian counterpart.
+ The humanitarian cost of the Gaza conflictExternal link
The aid will come from the fund for humanitarian emergency aid, will take effect immediately and does not require parliamentary approval, said Cassis. The aid includes humanitarian goods from Switzerland and will be distributed via the UN children’s aid organisation Unicef.
Aid that is more closely aligned with United States President Donald Trump’s peace plan is expected to be released by the end of the year.
Cassis raised this point with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Wednesday evening. Humanitarian aid in Gaza has been possible again since the ceasefire came into force.
Cassis sees two options for longer-term aid: support from UN organisations or bilateral cooperation via other countries in the region.
More
Swiss Solidarity collects CHF4.5 million for Gaza
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.