The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Humanitarian aid

Switzerland donates CHF2 humanitarian aid in Gaza

Switzerland donates two million francs for humanitarian aid in Gaza
Switzerland donates two million francs for humanitarian aid in Gaza Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland donates CHF2 humanitarian aid in Gaza
Listening: Switzerland donates CHF2 humanitarian aid in Gaza

Switzerland is providing CHF2 million for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced the donation on Thursday as part of his trip to the Middle East, one day after meeting with his Jordanian counterpart.

+ The humanitarian cost of the Gaza conflictExternal link

The aid will come from the fund for humanitarian emergency aid, will take effect immediately and does not require parliamentary approval, said Cassis. The aid includes humanitarian goods from Switzerland and will be distributed via the UN children’s aid organisation Unicef.

Aid that is more closely aligned with United States President Donald Trump’s peace plan is expected to be released by the end of the year.

Cassis raised this point with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Wednesday evening. Humanitarian aid in Gaza has been possible again since the ceasefire came into force.

Cassis sees two options for longer-term aid: support from UN organisations or bilateral cooperation via other countries in the region.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR