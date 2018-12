This content was published on December 11, 2018 9:57 AM

Astrocast, a spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), has produced a nanosatellite that's only slightly bigger than a shoebox.

Despite it's small size, the device still has all the features of a standard satellite and is powerful enough to monitor rural systems and infrastructure thousands of kilometres from earth. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)



