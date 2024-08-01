Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hundreds gather across Nigerian cities to protest cost of living crisis

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigerian police fired tear gas to disperse crowds of protesters in the capital city Abuja on Thursday, as hundreds rallied against the escalating cost of living and governance issues in Africa’s most populous nation, according to eyewitness accounts.

Protesters gathered across various Nigerian cities to voice their discontent with government reforms that they claim have worsened the living cost crisis.

Authorities have deployed armed security personnel in a bid to preempt any potential violence. In Lagos, the country’s commercial capital, protesters marched towards the government house under the watchful eye of armed policemen, before proceeding to the two locations designated for the protest.

(Reporting by Ope AdetayoWriting by Chijioke OhuochaEditing by Bate Felix)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR