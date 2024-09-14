Hundreds gather in France in support of Giselle Pelicot and all rape victims

PARIS (Reuters) – Hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered in cities around France on Saturday in support of Gisele Pelicot, a woman whose husband is on trial, accused of drugging her and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her over nearly a decade in a case that has shocked the nation.

Feminist associations have called for some 30 gatherings in cities ranging from Marseille to Paris, where on the Place de la Republique banners read “Support to Giselle” or “Shame Must Change Camp” or “Victims We believe you”.

As her extraordinay story has rippled through France since the trial began earlier this month, Pelicot, now aged 72, has become a symbol of courage and resilience and of the fight against sexual violence.

It was her decision to forgo a private trial and instead insist on a public trial, due to run until December, to alert the public to sexual abuse and drug-induced blackouts, her lawyers have said.

“We thank her a thousand times for her enormous courage,” feminist militant Fatima Benomar from the “Coudes a Coudes” association told BFM TV, adding the gatherings were also to pay tribute to all rape victims.

The 71-year-old Dominique Pelicot is accused of repeatedly raping and enlisting strangers to abuse his heavily sedated wife in the couple’s home over the course of a decade.

He was initially due to testify this week but was finally excused due to ill health. He is expected to testify on Monday, provided he is in condition to do so.

Prosecutors said Pelicot offered sex with his wife on a website and filmed the abuse. Fifty other men accused of taking part in the abuse are also on trial.

Pelicot’s lawyer Beatrice Zavarro has told French media Pelicot admits to his crimes. Some of the other defendants have admitted their guilt while others say they thought the wife had pretended to be asleep, according to French media.

They each face up to 20 years in jail if found guilty.