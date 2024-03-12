Hungary’s central bank says law change would affect its independence

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s central bank criticised on Tuesday the government’s proposal to change the central bank law, saying it would affect the bank’s independence and could hurt financial stability.

“If passed, the new law could be used to build narratives against the Hungarian economy and hurt our financial stability,” the central bank said in a statement.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government wants to widen its oversight of the bank and could discuss a change to the central bank law on Wednesday, according to a media report.

The government has said the new law would not apply to monetary policy.

The forint dropped during afternoon trade to a low of 398.60 to the euro, its weakest level since last March, after the central bank said its independence might be curtailed by the law change.

The European Central Bank, in an opinion released on Feb. 26, did not find any major problems with the proposed amendment, but stressed that broadening the supervisory board’s scope should not undermine the National Bank of Hungary’s “ability to carry out independently a task falling within the scope of the European System of Central Banks.”