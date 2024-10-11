Hungary’s economy to get boost from housing next year, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s economic growth will accelerate substantially in the first half of next year due to an expected housing boom backed by government measures, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Orban said the planned measures, which his government will unveil within the next few weeks, would include the release of long-term savings to the housing market with the help of changes in regulations.