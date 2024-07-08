Hungary’s Orban arrives in China on Ukraine peace mission

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

BEIJING (Reuters) -Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, days after holding talks on a potential Ukrainian peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin that angered some European Union leaders.

Orban and Xi met at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, according to Chinese state media.

China, which has close ties to Russia, has been promoting a six-point peace plan it issued with Brazil in May, while Orban has kicked off a “peace mission” following his country assuming the EU’s rotating presidency at the beginning of this month.

“Peace Mission 3.0.,” he said on his official X account, as he touched down in Beijing.

The Hungarian leader’s visit comes after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv and also went to the Kremlin, a trip that drew a strong rebuke from his allies.

“China is a key power in creating the conditions for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war,” Orban said on X, adding that was the reason he was meeting Xi just two months after the Chinese leader visited Budapest.

“We greatly appreciate your peace initiative regarding the conflict in Hungary’s neighbour,” Orban was also quoted as saying to Xi at their meeting by Hungarian state news agency MTI.

“It is very important for Hungarians that China urges peace in the world,” Orban said.

Orban is a critic of Western military aid to Ukraine and is the EU leader with the warmest relations with Xi and Putin.

His trip to China comes days ahead of a NATO summit that will address providing further support to Ukraine and follows the European Commission confirming last week that it will impose tariffs of up to 37.6% on imports of electric vehicles made in China.

Hungary has become an important trade and investment partner for China, in contrast with some other EU nations seeking to become less dependent on the world’s second-largest economy.

(Reporting by Joe Cash in Beijing and Boldizsar Gyori and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Diane Craft and Himani Sarkar and Miral Fahmy)