Hungary’s Orban says EU must pay for Hungary’s border protection costs

reuters_tickers

1 minute

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The European Commission must reimburse Hungary’s huge costs of protecting the European Union’s external border from illegal migration, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

“Hungary must be reimbursed for the very significant amount which border protection has cost us,” Orban said. “They will pay, it is only a matter of time.”